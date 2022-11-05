Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) President Sells $76,410.15 in Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $76,410.15. Following the sale, the president now owns 731,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,477.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.08 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $194.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $110.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

