Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

Globus Medical stock opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $81.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $61.89.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

