Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Carter’s Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $111.17.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,301,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

