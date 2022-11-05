Insider Selling: National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) EVP Sells $54,864.66 in Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATIGet Rating) EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ NATI opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

