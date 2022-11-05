Insider Selling: National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) EVP Sells $54,864.66 in Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

