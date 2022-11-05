Insider Selling: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) President Sells $44,976.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $44,976.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 3.0 %

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.689 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

