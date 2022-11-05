Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $205.43 Average PT from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

Acuity Brands stock opened at $180.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.49.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Featured Articles

