Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives £129.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £129.93 ($150.22).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($144.53) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £114 ($131.81) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,960 ($115.16) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Ferguson stock opened at GBX 9,694 ($112.08) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,722.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,693.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.26 billion and a PE ratio of 1,176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 8,602 ($99.46) and a one year high of £136.40 ($157.71).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In other news, insider Bill Brundage sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,426 ($108.98), for a total transaction of £477,898.20 ($552,547.35).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

