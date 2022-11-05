InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.44% of InnovAge worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SCW Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 444.5% during the first quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 865,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 706,875 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter worth about $323,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 60.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Scully bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Stock Performance

INNV stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $912.39 million and a P/E ratio of -168.21. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $9.21.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $172.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on InnovAge from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InnovAge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

