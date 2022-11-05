Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 585.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,272 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 90,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $463.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.90. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $61.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.