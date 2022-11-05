Royce & Associates LP Sells 1,115 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,820,000 after buying an additional 703,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,082,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,663,000 after purchasing an additional 89,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 747,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,814,000 after purchasing an additional 135,311 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

CG opened at $27.94 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,480 shares of company stock worth $25,030,013. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.