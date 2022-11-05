Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,787 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 79.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 417.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

