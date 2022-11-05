Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 287,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVER. Strs Ohio boosted its position in EverQuote by 154.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 92.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 3.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVER. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

EverQuote Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

EverQuote stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $251.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,919.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,677 shares of company stock valued at $134,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

