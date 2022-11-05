Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,967 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.63% of Financial Institutions worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 115,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 87,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FISI shares. Hovde Group lowered Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

