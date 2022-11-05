Royce & Associates LP Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.11% of Belden worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Belden by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Up 2.7 %

BDC opened at $74.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $75.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.