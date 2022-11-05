Royce & Associates LP Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 54.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 98.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 96.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 31,557 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

NYSE:GD opened at $249.36 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

