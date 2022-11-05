Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of INMD opened at $33.35 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $97.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

