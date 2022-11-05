Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,949 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.09% of WSFS Financial worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

