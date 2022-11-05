Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in ATI Physical Therapy were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATIP. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.15 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of ATIP opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $163.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.04 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 95.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

