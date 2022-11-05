Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.28% of Coeur Mining worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 202,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 14.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,702,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 470,038 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Noble Financial cut Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

