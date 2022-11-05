Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Holdings Increased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Zovio worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZVO. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 172,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 301,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 179,312 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 454,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio Inc has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZVO. Barrington Research lowered shares of Zovio from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

