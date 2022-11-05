Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.04% of Aehr Test Systems worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 48,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 60,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

In other news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,819 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $106,853.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,194.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 5,806 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $127,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,366 shares in the company, valued at $492,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,819 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $106,853.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,194.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,165 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.60 million, a PE ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 1.64. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $27.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. Analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEHR. William Blair began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.