Royce & Associates LP Sells 1,715,000 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,715,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.32% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,956,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,773,000 after purchasing an additional 335,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,658,000 after purchasing an additional 169,235 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,360,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 281,374 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,898,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 115,108 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,126.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sheila A. Stamps acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,126.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at $354,716.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

