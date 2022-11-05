World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.17% of World Fuel Services worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 76,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

