Royce & Associates LP Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 5,923.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UL opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

