Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.31% of Bank of Princeton worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 243,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,041 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 158,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of Princeton to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Bank of Princeton Stock Down 0.3 %

Bank of Princeton Dividend Announcement

BPRN opened at $31.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $203.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

