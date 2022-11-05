Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.99% of Atlas Technical Consultants worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATCX. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the second quarter worth $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 109.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter valued at $83,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 65.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. 27.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $13.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $277.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Atlas Technical Consultants ( NASDAQ:ATCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

