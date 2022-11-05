América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) PT Lowered to $19.00

América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

América Móvil Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMOV opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $22.57.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMOV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.