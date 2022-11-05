AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.80.

AME opened at $135.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.89.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,771,000 after buying an additional 718,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,288,000 after buying an additional 557,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AMETEK by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

