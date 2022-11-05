Royal Bank of Canada Boosts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $136.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.80.

AME opened at $135.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.89. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 159.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,771,000 after purchasing an additional 718,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 127.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,288,000 after purchasing an additional 557,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AMETEK by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

