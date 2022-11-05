Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Upgraded to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nordea Equity Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from €70.00 ($70.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

OTC:LYSFY opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

