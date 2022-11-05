B. Riley Boosts Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Price Target to $55.00

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Adams Resources & Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.88. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $992.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.60 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 350.9% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.