Credit Suisse Group Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $200.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $196.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALB. Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.21.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $284.99 on Thursday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $308.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.40 and a 200-day moving average of $245.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

