Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Price Target to C$3.00

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.99.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $205.79 million for the quarter.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
