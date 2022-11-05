Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Price Target to C$3.00

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $205.79 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 336,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at $7,096,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at $910,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 382.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 196,562 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 76.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 921,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 399,482 shares during the period. 19.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

