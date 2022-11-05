Credit Suisse Group Boosts AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $143.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup raised their price target on AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AGCO from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Shares of AGCO opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day moving average is $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in AGCO by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AGCO by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

