BTIG Research Trims Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Target Price to $14.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $649.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.4% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 63,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.