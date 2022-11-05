Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTC:FRZCF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTC:FRZCFGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.06 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.45. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.14% from the company’s previous close.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRZCF opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Frasers Centrepoint Trust has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust Company Profile

Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) is a leading developer-sponsored retail real estate investment trust (REIT) and one of the largest suburban retail mall owners in Singapore with total assets of approximately S$6.7 billion. FCT's current property portfolio comprises 11 retail malls9 and an office building located in the suburban regions of Singapore, near homes and within minutes to transportation amenities.

