Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTC:FRZCF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTC:FRZCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.06 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.45. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.14% from the company’s previous close.
Frasers Centrepoint Trust Stock Performance
Shares of FRZCF opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Frasers Centrepoint Trust has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.
Frasers Centrepoint Trust Company Profile
