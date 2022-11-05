Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.46.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.63. Allstate has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

