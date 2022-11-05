Royce & Associates LP Lowers Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Powell Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $25.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $304.51 million, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.18. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $31.81.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $135.48 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

