76,035 Shares in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.14% of Sapiens International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 51.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $17.76 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $978.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

