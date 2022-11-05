Royce & Associates LP Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.44% of Lovesac worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Lovesac by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 273,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lovesac by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lovesac by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,730 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

LOVE stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

