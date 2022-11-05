Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,830 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,609,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $20.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $1.0714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.5%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.