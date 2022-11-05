Royce & Associates LP Invests $1.63 Million in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Sterling Check as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Sterling Check Trading Down 19.5 %

STER stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sterling Check Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Check

In other news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,252 shares of company stock worth $185,533. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.