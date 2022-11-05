Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 99,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 47,884 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HYI stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

