Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 15,920 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 10,271.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after acquiring an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 944.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 759,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,000 after buying an additional 687,026 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3,376.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 672,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after buying an additional 652,916 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $76.69 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

