SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,678 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of SIGA Technologies worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 224,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $672.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.73.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.