110,000 Shares in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in HireRight in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in HireRight in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HireRight in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in HireRight in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in HireRight in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000.

HireRight Stock Down 37.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $7.99 on Friday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on HireRight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

