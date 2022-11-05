Royce & Associates LP Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.57% of Park Aerospace worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PKE opened at $12.23 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

