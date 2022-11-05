Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stake in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.35% of Landmark Bancorp worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,640.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,548.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,245 shares of company stock valued at $85,673 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ LARK opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Landmark Bancorp Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

