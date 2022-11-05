Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE KKR opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $81.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.