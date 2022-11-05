Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $73.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.54. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $82.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

